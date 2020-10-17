Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of LBRT opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,719 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 559,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $2,468,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

