Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LMNR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $266.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares in the company, valued at $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter worth $188,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 190.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

