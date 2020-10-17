Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.58

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.58 and traded as high as $44.61. Linamar shares last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 84,293 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$923.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 4.9499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

