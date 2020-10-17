LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPSN. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock worth $3,124,586. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in LivePerson by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. AXA increased its stake in LivePerson by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

