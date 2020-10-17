Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Livongo Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.94.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.14 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $151.05.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 60,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $7,503,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 268,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $52,539,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,348,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,430 shares of company stock valued at $91,708,543 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livongo Health by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,427 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Livongo Health by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,071,000 after acquiring an additional 783,726 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Livongo Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Livongo Health by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 668,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Livongo Health by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after acquiring an additional 328,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.