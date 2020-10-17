Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Lynas Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.93. Lynas shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 156,786 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

Lynas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

