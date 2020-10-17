Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.31.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,585,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.