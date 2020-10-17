Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.48.

Marriott International stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

