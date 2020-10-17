Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.96 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

