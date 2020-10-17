Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by BofA Securities to “Neutral”

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

BofA Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $246.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $258.97 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average is $208.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 499,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Analyst Recommendations for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit