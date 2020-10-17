Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by BofA Securities to “Neutral”

BofA Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $246.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $258.97 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average is $208.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 499,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.