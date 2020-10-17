Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MXIM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.88.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

