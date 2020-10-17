Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
MXIM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.88.
NASDAQ MXIM opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
