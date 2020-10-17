Melcor REIT (MR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 16th

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Melcor REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$21.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($4.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($4.85). The company had revenue of C$18.10 million for the quarter.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.