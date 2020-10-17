Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,398.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing well to the total payment volume growth of the company. Also, increasing traffic and engagement rate by buyers on the company’s online retail platform is a positive. Growing penetration of managed networks is another positive. Additionally, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a major tailwind. Further, solid momentum across free shipment program is leading to robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The company remains optimistic about its FinTech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are concerns.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,085.31.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,271.38 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,283.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of -373.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,099.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $928.77.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

