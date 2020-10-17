Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.80 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.41 ($11.07).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 million and a P/E ratio of -97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Metro has a 1 year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of €13.70 ($16.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.83.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

