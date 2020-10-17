Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.25

Headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a news sentiment score of 2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Microsoft’s score:

MSFT remained flat at $$219.66 during trading on Friday. 26,057,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,070,813. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.30.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

