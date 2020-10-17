Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $148.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $123.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAA. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $425,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.