Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRTX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.27.

Shares of MRTX opened at $198.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $200.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,409,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Analyst Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

