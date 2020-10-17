Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

