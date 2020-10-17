Morgan Stanley Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $609.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $611.00 to $609.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.64.

Shares of REGN opened at $599.74 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $294.86 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $578.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.04, for a total value of $2,381,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,228,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,923 shares of company stock worth $101,670,609 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

