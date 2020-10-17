Morgan Stanley Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $29.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $33.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.