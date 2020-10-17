Morgan Stanley Increases MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $13.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,453. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,113 shares of company stock worth $2,808,636 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $41,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 668.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 1,183,067 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $35,961,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $34,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

