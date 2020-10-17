Morgan Stanley Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $19.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. 140166 reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.43.

PSTG opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 361,049 shares of company stock worth $6,504,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

