Morgan Stanley Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $90.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JACK. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

