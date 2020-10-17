Morgan Stanley Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $325.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.76.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $349.95 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.96 and its 200 day moving average is $296.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 320.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

