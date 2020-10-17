Morgan Stanley Trims AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Target Price to $34.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $571.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.69.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

