Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $184.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $185.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.61.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,783 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $2,091,810.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,726,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,102,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $110,330.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,081,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,977,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,497,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 64.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Morningstar by 100.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 190.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

