MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $47.00 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

