MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $47.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

