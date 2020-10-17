Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.69.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$9.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.47.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.5641836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.