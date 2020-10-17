Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.69.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$9.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.47.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.5641836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit