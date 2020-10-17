National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.95. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 76,120 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

