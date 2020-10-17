National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $902.14

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $902.14 and traded as high as $927.20. National Grid shares last traded at $926.60, with a volume of 5,856,897 shares trading hands.

NG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

Get National Grid alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 872.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 902.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 25.53.

In related news, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £329,083.12 ($429,949.20).

National Grid Company Profile (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.