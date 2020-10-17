National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 370.93 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

