NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised shares of NCR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $175,932.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,482.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 80.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

