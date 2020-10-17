Needham & Company LLC Boosts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $200.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAND. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.25.

BAND stock opened at $185.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bandwidth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

