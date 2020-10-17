NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:NREF opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,826.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $31,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,853 shares of company stock valued at $372,693.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.