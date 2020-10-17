Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Coverage Initiated at CICC Research

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NIU opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at $887,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

