Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NSRXF opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

