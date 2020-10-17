Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $390.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock opened at $316.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.01 and a 200-day moving average of $325.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $136,048,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $21,230,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.