Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWBI. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NWBI opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.