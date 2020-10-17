NPCoin (NPC) Price Reaches $0.0328 on Top Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. NPCoin has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $4,062.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.