Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several research firms have commented on NUS. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.16. 236,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $57.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,688 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

