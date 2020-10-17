NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NuStar Energy looks well positioned for further growth as it's diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions bode well and have boosted its distributable cash flows of the partnership. NuStar's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of incentive distribution rights, have created a more efficient & transparent structure and also boosted its prospect. However, NuStar’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry, which restricts its financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities. While the partnership has announced several steps, including a cut in its 2020 budget for preserving liquidity, the spectacular oil crash is set to impact NuStar’s fortunes by drastically lowering the volume of products delivered.. Hence, NuStar warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE NS opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $29.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.47.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth about $22,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 263.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 1,313,108 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $10,599,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 569.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 473,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 402,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2,047.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 315,832 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

