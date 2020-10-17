NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to $1.20

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.14.

NuVista Energy stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

