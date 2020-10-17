NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $541.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVDA opened at $552.46 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.45 and a 200-day moving average of $401.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

