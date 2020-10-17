Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $6,281,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $4,508,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 704,641 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,358,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 560,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.