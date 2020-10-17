Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $5.10. Orbit International shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 4,153 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 million, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

