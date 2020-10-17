Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 23.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 41.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

