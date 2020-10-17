Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OC. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.90.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,571,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

