Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.
PTVE opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
