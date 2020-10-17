Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

PTVE opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Also, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Insiders purchased a total of 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 over the last 90 days.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.