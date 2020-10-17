PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $705.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.52. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

