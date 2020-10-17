Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,681.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.